2021 June 24 14:59

Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan

Ship owners at Yangshan Port, the world’s largest container ship port in China, will now benefit from high quality bunker fuels supplied by a partnership between Vitol, the world’s leading energy company and Zhejiang Seaport International Trading Co. Ltd. (SeaportBunker), a subsidiary of Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group, Vitol says in a press release. The partnership is expanding existing bunker operations in Zhoushan and Ningbo. Additionally, the partnership will benefit from two dedicated bunker barges to ensure seamless logistics and fuel deliveries to customers visiting Shanghai (Yangshan), the world’s largest and busiest container ship port.