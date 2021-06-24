2021 June 24 12:35

Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE " Rosmorport " helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta. According to to Rosmorport ’s press release, the crew of the Tekhflotets tugboat of the Eysk Administration of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch, transferred under operational management of the Crimean Branch and based in the seaport of Yalta, provides assistance to the seaport in eliminating the aftermath of the cyclone.

The crew members of the tugboat on their own initiative help the seaport administration to clean berths, evacuate documentation and property from the flooded premises of the passenger terminal, and also participate in other work on the territory of the seaport in order to eliminate the consequences of emergencies.

A powerful cyclone hit the regions of Crimea on Thursday last week: first it flooded Kerch in the east of the peninsula, the next day the showers reached Yalta, where rivers overflowed the banks and flooded streets and houses. The cyclone also affected Feodosia, the Leninsky and Kirovsky Regions of Crimea, where a state of emergency was introduced.