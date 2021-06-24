-
Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
The crew members of the tugboat on their own initiative help the seaport administration to clean berths, evacuate documentation and property from the flooded premises of the passenger terminal, and also participate in other work on the territory of the seaport in order to eliminate the consequences of emergencies.
A powerful cyclone hit the regions of Crimea on Thursday last week: first it flooded Kerch in the east of the peninsula, the next day the showers reached Yalta, where rivers overflowed the banks and flooded streets and houses. The cyclone also affected Feodosia, the Leninsky and Kirovsky Regions of Crimea, where a state of emergency was introduced.
