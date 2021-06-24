  The version for the print
    Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021

    Infrastructure Development AfricaInternational Trade Fair for the Development of the African Infrastructure Market will be held online & live in Libya

    International Trade Fair for the Development of the African Infrastructure Market will be held online & live in Libya on 15-17 November 2021.

    IDA 2021 will focus on the development of technical infrastructure in Africa (transportation &amp; logistics / energy &amp; water / waste &amp; waste water /communication &amp; information).

2021 June 24

17:51 PortXL selects 15 innovators for maritime acceleration
17:13 Damen Marine Components delivers high-lift rudders for ten Arklow vessels
17:06 19 Port Authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
16:56 CMA CGM to offer improved intermodal solutions covering Zaragoza, Spain
16:24 Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport
15:58 Meyer Turku announces its financial figures for 2020
15:23 Ice restrictions to be changed at Sabetta port from June 28
14:59 Vitol Bunkers and partner Zhejiang Seaport International Trading expand Chinese operations to offer bunker fuels at Yangshan
14:20 Stena Line achieves another world first using recycled methanol to power the ferry Stena Germanica
14:06 HHLA announces successful test drives with automated trucks in the Port of Hamburg
13:52 Ceremonial opening of 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg
12:57 Federation Council approves draft law on nearshore fishery
12:35 Rosmorport helps eliminate the aftermath of the cyclone in Yalta
12:14 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 25, 2021
11:26 Port authorities signed declaration on disruption, digitalisation and decarbonisation at the 6th Port Authorities Roundtable
11:04 Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021
10:45 Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021
10:29 Sergey Frank elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PAO Sovcomflot
10:07 Jan De Nul completes installation of all wind turbines at TPC Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1 Project
09:53 Baltic Dry Index as of June 23
09:36 Oil prices rise amid commodity demand growth
09:21 California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports
09:18 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Jun 24
08:17 MOL Group to establish MOL Logistics (Tank Containers)
07:06 A.P. Moller - Maersk and IKEA Supply AG work together to lower carbon emissions

2021 June 23

18:34 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion
16:18 MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update
16:00 Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland
15:44 First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production
15:24 Port of Antwerp converts a tug to methanol propulsion – a world first
15:13 Vopak awarded contract for industrial terminal in China
15:01 Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025
14:50 Pecém Complex signs cooperation agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone, in Oman
14:37 New AR glasses allow Yara Marine Technologies to provide remote service and training
14:34 Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit
14:19 Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
14:03 DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation
13:48 Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever
13:27 Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation
12:51 Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority
12:30 Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports
12:17 Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels
11:21 The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023
10:09 Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021
09:55 Rosmorport completes work on preservation of structures at international maritime terminal under construction in Pionersky
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of June 22
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jun 23
09:19 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS