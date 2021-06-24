2021 June 24 11:48

Infrastructure Development Africa 2021 to be held on 15-17 November 2021

International Trade Fair for the Development of the African Infrastructure Market will be held online & live in Libya on 15-17 November 2021.

IDA 2021 will focus on the development of technical infrastructure in Africa (transportation & logistics / energy & water / waste & waste water /communication & information).

