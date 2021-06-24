2021 June 24 11:04

Artificial Lift Summit to be held as virtual event on 21-22 October 2021

The Artificial Lift Summit brings together more than 450+ senior delegates from E&P Innovators, Service Providers and Independent Operators together to exchange ideas to advance technical knowledge in artificial lift applications for unconventional shale developments.

This Artificial List Conference and Exhibition will provide a platform to all the leaders from artificial lift systems manufacturers and contractors, to well servicing companies and major E&P companies, to network and build long lasting relationships and to discuss the latest advances in artificial lift systems for use in oil and gas wells across the industry.

