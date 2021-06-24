2021 June 24 10:45

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization conference to be held as virtual event on 22-24 September 2021

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2021 (OGAD 2021) creates an Opportunities to boost Profitability and Strategies to Maximize Efficiencies in Oil and Gas Production.

This conference brings together key players of the oil & gas industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of digitalization in dealing with the current and future challenges of the upstream, midstream and downstream sector.

Read more on the Events page >>>>