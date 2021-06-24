2021 June 24 09:21

California issues extreme heat proclamation which may impact vessels calling at California Ports

The governor of the State of California signed an emergency proclamation related to the excessive temperatures which are placing extraordinary demands on the state’s energy grid, according to The Standard Club's release.

According to club correspondents in California, the proclamation directly impacts ocean-going vessels which must comply with California’s at-berth regulations. The proclamation encourages the vessels which can disconnect from shore power to do so without fear of penalties. Furthermore, correspondents report, ocean-going vessels arriving before Saturday June 19 at 11:59 pm LT should not connect to shore power during the emergency. Pursuant to the proclamation, ocean-going vessels may remain disconnected through Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PT.



