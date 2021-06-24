  The version for the print
  2021 June 24 07:06

    A.P. Moller - Maersk and IKEA Supply AG work together to lower carbon emissions

    By shifting the transportation mode from truck to rail between Barcelona port and Tarragona terminal, IKEA Supply Chain Operations is cutting their green house (GHG) from their long-haul transports in Spain by around 700 tons per year, according to the company's release.

    “Maersk´s offering goes beyond moving cargo from A to B. We grow together with our customers, building tailor-made solutions based on sustainability and prioritization. For us, it is crucial to dig into our customers ´needs as well as their current operations and find the needful additions that support offering and implementing truly sustainable solutions,” explains Diego Perdones Montero, Managing Director for South West Europe & Maghreb Area at Maersk.

    Before the project started back in September 2020, the routing of freight from Barcelona port Terminal to Valls (Customer Warehouse & Distribution) was done by truck. Now, train is transporting the goods from the port to the Tarragona Terminal, a distance of 100 km. The intermodal solution is managed and operated by APM Railways. The last transport distance, from Tarragona Terminal to IKEA Valls Distribution Centre (30 kms), is still done by truck.

    Provided an annual volume forecasted of 10.000 containers, this shift reduces the IKEA Supply Chain Operations footprint on this transport flow by 75%.

    Maersk´s tailored solution for IKEA Supply Chain Operations in Spain has already been replicated in Italy switching approximately 2.000 containers (FFEs) from truck to rail for the transport flow from the APM Terminals terminal in Vado to the IKEA Distribution Centre in Piacenza.

    To improve both operations as well as safety in Tarragona RW Terminal, A.P. Moller - Maersk and its local partner Transportes Portuarios are currently conducting some engineering and constructions works amounting to US$ 410.000.

    Both IKEA Supply Chain Operations and A.P. Moller – Maersk are committed to the Paris Agreement and to contribute to limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels through their climate ambition and goals.

    About A.P. Moller - Maersk

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

2021 June 24

