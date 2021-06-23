2021 June 23 17:29

FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries

FESCO Transportation Group and NFC Logistics Joint-Stock Company (organization of Rosatom State Corporation) have made a cooperation agreement for developing intermodal transportation to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, FESCO says in a press release.

The companies will cooperate in transportation of various cargoes from Russia to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region using FESCO’s extensive network of sea and rail services, modernized fleet as well as port and terminal infrastructure.

“FESCO has extensive experience in transporting containerized, general and project cargo. The Group is a leader in the field of cargo delivery from the Russian Far East to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region and offers its partners the best services,” emphasized Leonid Schlyakhturov, director of the Vladivostok branch of FESCO Integrated Transport LLC.

“We keep expanding the range of international forwarding services providing flexible conditions to our clients. I am sure that our cooperation agreement with FESCO will give a new impulse to the development of logistics projects in the Asian market,” noted Aleksandr Zhelnin, general director of NFC Logistics Joint-Stock Company.