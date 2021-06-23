2021 June 23 16:00

Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland

Image source: Federation Council

Artificial plots of land are intended for the facilities of interurban/intraurban water transport

At its 507th meeting held on 23 June 2021, the Federation Council approved the changed borders of the federal city of Saint-Petersburg. According to the Federation Council’s statement, elected official Andrey Kutepov, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, spoke on the issue.

The Governor and the Legislative Assembly of Saint-Petersburg earlier asked the Federation Council for approval of the city limits expansion with three artificial plots of land in the water area of the Gulf of Finland.

The above mentioned plots of land are intended for the facilities of interurban/intraurban water transport aimed at further social and economic development of the city, enhancement of its investment attractiveness, development of transport infrastructure and implementation of the city’s priority programmes.