2021 June 23 15:01

Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025

Photo by IAA PortNews

The total backlog of orders is estimated at some RUB 4.4 trillion

Russia’s shipbuilding companies have secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships to be built by 2025 with the total backlog of orders estimated at some RUB 4.4 trillion, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Boris Kabakov, Director of the Department of the Shipbuilding Industry and Marine Equipment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as saying at the 10th International Maritime Defence Show IMDS-2021 that has opened today, June 23, in Saint-Petersburg.



“The total value of warships and civil vessels under construction today is RUB 3.4 trillion”, said Boris Kabakov.



According to him, the year of 2020 saw the completion of 19 military and civil units with displacement of 100 tonnes and more, which exceeded the total displacement of ships built in 2019 by 23%.



In his opening speech, Boris Kabakov emphasized the challenging conditions of IMDS-2021 adding that the event can be considered to be a success with its 285 participants from 28 countries.



The 10th International Maritime Defence Show IMDS-2021 will last till 27 June 2021.



