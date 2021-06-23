  The version for the print
  • 2021 June 23 18:34

    GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME

    GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of the Korean ship-owner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., according to the company's release.

    As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

    The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.

2021 June 23

18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion
16:18 MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update
16:00 Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland
15:44 First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production
15:24 Port of Antwerp converts a tug to methanol propulsion – a world first
15:13 Vopak awarded contract for industrial terminal in China
15:01 Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025
14:50 Pecém Complex signs cooperation agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone, in Oman
14:37 New AR glasses allow Yara Marine Technologies to provide remote service and training
14:34 Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit
14:19 Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
14:03 DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation
13:48 Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever
13:27 Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation
12:51 Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority
12:30 Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports
12:17 Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels
11:21 The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023
10:09 Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021
09:55 Rosmorport completes work on preservation of structures at international maritime terminal under construction in Pionersky
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of June 22
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jun 23
09:19 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS
17:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces first international order for REMUS 300 UUVs
17:00 Deepwater Container Terminal secured by Polish Prime Minister
16:14 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
15:50 RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
15:27 Optimarin expands BWTS service offering for smart maintenance
15:14 China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021
14:52 South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled
14:46 List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister
14:24 METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial
14:01 Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan
13:42 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
13:10 The ice thrusters for the walk to work ice breaker have been delivered at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander
12:37 ClassNK expands scope of Innovation Endorsement
12:10 MOL starts research and development on large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier
11:43 One Sea white paper sets agenda for autonomous ship safety regulation
11:00 Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs
10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm