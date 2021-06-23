-
2021 June 23 18:34
GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC on behalf of the Korean ship-owner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD., according to the company's release.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.
