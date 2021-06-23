2021 June 23 16:55

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment

Under its comprehensive programme on modernization of the fire protection systems, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) has upgraded its Automatic Fire Alarm Units (AFAU) and Fire Warning and Evacuation Management System (FWEMS).

According to the press release of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg, the new equipment of domestic origin meets the existing standards and ensures safe operation of premises. AFAU feature precise targeting for accurate identification of fire location. In case of alarm, information about the place of disorder goes to the control panel. This function lets detect and put out fires at early stages. FWEMS is intended for a prompt sound and light notification of personnel and visitors on the need to evacuate the facility.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg permanently controls the state of fire protection systems and conducts timely maintenance and upgrading. The company treats life and health protection as high priority and pays great attention to work/fire/industrial safety.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is among the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo at Big Port St. Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose dedicated terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as specialized terminals.