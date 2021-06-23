2021 June 23 15:44

First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production

Rail Innovators Group (RIG) initiated a joint development agreement together with Railway equipment manufacturer CRRC in 2018, aiming to replace diesel shunting locomotives in the port of Rotterdam. Now that the deal is complete, production can start.



The zero-emission locomotive is suitable to run under multiple network voltages and is equipped with high-capacity batteries and intelligent breaking energy regeneration systems. The advanced battery technology allows the locomotive to operate on non-electrified railway lines and perform first and last mile shunting operations. Thus, diesel shunting locomotives can be avoided, reducing emissions and noise. RIG invested in the first locomotives and expects its railway undertaking Rail Force One to put them into operation in the port of Rotterdam in 2024.





