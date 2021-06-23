2021 June 23 14:03

DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation

DNV has revised its ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems standard with the introduction of a new class D for all function areas covering cloud-based simulation. The new standard sets an industry first, and DNV is ready to begin certification of simulators that are compliant, according to the company's release.



The use of remote methods to deliver training programmes for seafarers has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of restricted or impossible physical attendance at training and examination centres.



New function areas and new technologies for real operations, as well as statutory requirements, must be covered in all learning programmes. Under the validity conditions of DNV SeaSkill™ Learning Programme Certificates, all real, virtual and cloud-based simulators used as tools in such training and examinations are also required to be DNV certified.



Addressing the need to continue to educate new seafarers and, critically, to enable serving seafarers to renew their existing certificates in accordance with international requirements, a cross-industry project with simulator suppliers and end-users was created to develop a new simulator class D for all function areas covering cloud-based distant learning simulators with virtual reality (VR) requirements.



Until now, physical-realism requirements have described hardware and interfaces, as well as the operating environment, only at a high level in line with the STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) Convention.



Although remote simulation is not new technology in itself, the core focus of the revision was on the replacement of hardware with a software-enabled artificial environment presented in such a way that the user suspends belief and accepts it as a real environment (VR) while still maintaining the required behavioural realism.



The most important aspect in remote setups are instructor and assessor facilities. The new class now divides between: (a) interactive, synchronous, continuous online instructor-led simulation; (b) detached, asynchronous student-led simulation; or a combination of (a) and (b) when operated synchronously or asynchronously depending upon the nature of the exercise to meet training objectives.



