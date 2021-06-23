-
2021 June 23 18:19
NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
The JAWS software uses historic, high-frequency vessel data to determine optimal operating conditions, as recorded from previous voyages. This enables the system to advise on how best to enhance a vessel’s draught and trim at any given speed as a means of reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. JAWS also monitor and reports live fuel and emissions savings back to managers, giving a real-time insight into the benefits of deploying this technology across a fleet.
By uniting all data-logging and communication channels into one secure system, the collaborative K-IMS solution presents a comprehensive information flow which provides a common, user-friendly solution for fleet owners, charterers and third parties alike. To date, close to 300 K-IMS contracts have been signed within the LNG sector. “K-IMS is also establishing an appreciable market footprint in the offshore segment,” says Vegar Løver, Sales Manager, LNG, Kongsberg Maritime.
“By working together with Shell on JAWS, we have added a new layer of trust and strengthened customer relations relating to KM’s regular product portfolio,” Løver concludes, “and our K-IMS solution has created a great foundation for rolling out JAWS. We’re very pleased that the solution has provided the basis for NSML to move forward with both digitalisation and cyber security.”
ABOUT K-IMS
The KONGSBERG Information Management System (K-IMS) is a suite of specialised applications hosted on the Kognifai open digital ecosystem. K-IMS is designed to allow continuous access to data, both on board and on shore, in an interactive, web-based solution, and to provide an efficient information flow. Applications, dashboards and tailor-made fleet and process automated viewing tools can subsequently be added to the K-IMS solution in each owner’s or third-party’s data replication and advisory cloud environment.
