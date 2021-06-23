2021 June 23 12:30

Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports

Amid the favorable hydrometeorological conditions complying with the requirements on safe navigation and docking, navigation season of 2021 opens at the Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) referring to the Administration of the Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic Ports.

Navigation at the Provideniya port opened on June 17 with the dry bulker Region 87 to call in the nearest time. The ship will deliver about 40,000 tonnes of coal intended for the settlements in the area. The coal will be transshipped in small batches onto dry cargo carrier Tanir which will deliver the cargo to the coastal settlements.

Navigation at the Anadyr port opened on June 18. The Harbour Master's Office of the port welcomed the first ship, FESCO Pioner, on June 23. The ship is loaded with 287 containers and 103 tonnes of general cargo and equipment for Anadyr.

Navigation at the Egvekinot port opened on June 22. Anadyrmorportis getting ready to welcome FESCO Pioner.

