  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 23 16:18

    MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update

    MPC Container Ships ASA (“MPCC” or the “Company”) says it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Songa Container AS (“Songa”) for an aggregate purchase price of USD 210.25 million on a debt and cash free basis (the “Transaction”). Upon closing of the Transaction Songa’s fleet will comprise 11 container vessels with an average size of 2,250 TEU and an average age of 11.9 years (the “Songa fleet”) under the assumption of Songa having completed the sale of its vessels Songa Haydn, City of Hong Kong and FS Ipanema. Nine of the acquired vessels are fitted with scrubbers while three are equipped with the highest ice-class and hence well suited for Baltic trades.

    Constantin Baack, Chief Executive Officer of MPC Container Ships ASA commented: “This transaction is backed by our strong belief in the sustainable container market fundamentals and the desire to take advantage of the significant lag between asset values and rates. The structure of the transaction creates an immediate and accretive impact to our earnings in a container market that continues to strengthen by the day.”

    With the Transaction, MPCC aims to reinforce its position as the leading intra-regional container tonnage-provider with a combined fleet of 75 ships and a total capacity of ~158,000 TEU. The Transaction will add significant scale and operating leverage to the MPCC platform in a persistently strong container market, with rates, charter durations and asset values strengthening on a continuous basis.

    “We are pleased to welcome renowned shareholders like Arne Blystad, Canomaro Shipping and Klaveness Marine to MPCC. This is a milestone transaction for MPCC and we are particularly excited about the cash flow prospects of the combined fleet which will come to the benefit of our existing and new shareholders in the coming years”, CEO Constantin Baack added.

    The Songa fleet has an estimated EBITDA backlog of USD 22.5 million with an average charter length of about 9 months. On a proforma basis MPCC currently expects revenues for the combined fleet in the range of USD 290-315 million and an EBITDA in the range of USD 170-180 million for FY 2021.

    Based on the combined charter portfolio and assuming charter renewals at around current market rates and periods, the MPCC fleet is positioned to potentially generate an EBITDA of above USD 350 million for 2022, with USD 70-75 million of this generated by the Songa fleet. On the basis of the same assumptions for 2023 EBITDA for this year could exceed USD 450 million with USD 80-90 million  generated by the Songa fleet.

    It is agreed that approximately USD 115 million of the purchase price (taking into account Songa’s cash and net working capital) will be settled in cash. This amount includes the refinancing of the outstanding debt. The remaining portion will be settled by way of issuing approximately 48-50 million new shares in MPCC (based on an economic effective date of the Transaction of 31 May  2021 when a mutual understanding of the main terms of the Transaction was reached between the parties and a closing price of the MPCC share of NOK 17.34). Such consideration shares in MPCC shall be of the same class as MPCC's ordinary shares and shall be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and subject to a customary lock-up agreement for a period of 3 months from completion of the Transaction.

    In relation to the cash consideration DNB Bank ASA has committed to provide a USD 127.5 million acquisition facility with a 2 year tenor and effective interest rate of 500 bps plus Libor.

    The Transaction is subject to customary conditions for completion and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

    Arne Blystad, Chairman of Songa Container AS commented: “The container market continues to be strong and MPCC has become a compelling reflection of the underlying container market fundamentals. We are happy to contribute to the consolidation in the container market and build a leader in the regional container segment. Prior to this transaction we were already a shareholder in MPCC and we will become a more significant one post this transaction.”

    DNB Markets acted as lead advisor for MPC Container Ships ASA and Songa Container AS on the Transaction while Clarksons Platou Securities AS and Fearnley Securities AS acted as joint M&A advisors to MPC Container Ships ASA. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS has acted as legal deal counsel in respect of the Transaction.

Другие новости по темам: Songa Container AS, MPCC, share purchase agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 23

18:34 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from DSME
18:19 NSML becomes first customer for JAWS application on Kongsberg's K-IMS platform
17:41 Enstructure to acquire Patriot Ports, further expand southeast terminal network
17:29 FESCO and NFC Logistics to develop intermodal transportation to APR countries
17:12 Lyttelton Port Company orders more Konecranes Noell Straddle Carriers
16:55 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg installs new fire protection equipment
16:33 WISP2 project launched to further improve performance predictions, rules and regulations for wind propulsion
16:18 MPC Container Ships ASA signs agreement to acquire Songa Container AS and operational update
16:00 Federation Council approves expansion of Saint-Petersburg city limits with new plots of land in the Gulf of Finland
15:44 First zero-emission, full-electric shunting locomotives for Port of Rotterdam in production
15:24 Port of Antwerp converts a tug to methanol propulsion – a world first
15:13 Vopak awarded contract for industrial terminal in China
15:01 Russia’s shipbuilding companies secured 480 orders for 100dwt and larger ships till 2025
14:50 Pecém Complex signs cooperation agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone, in Oman
14:37 New AR glasses allow Yara Marine Technologies to provide remote service and training
14:34 Kalmar celebrates completion of its 3000th reachstaker at Shanghai manufacturing unit
14:19 Port of San Diego partners with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster
14:03 DNV adds new class for cloud-based simulation
13:48 Maersk Supply Service wins its largest project contract ever
13:27 Designing non-fossil fuelled, Ulstein X-BOW container vessel for EDGE Navigation
12:51 Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority
12:30 Navigation season opens at Provideniya, Anadyr and Egvekinot ports
12:17 Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels
11:21 The Port of Gothenburg will offer shoreside power for tankers from 2023
10:09 Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021
09:55 Rosmorport completes work on preservation of structures at international maritime terminal under construction in Pionersky
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of June 22
09:27 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have any firm trend on Jun 23
09:19 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves

2021 June 22

18:37 K”Line participates in R&D and demonstration project for CO2 marine transportation
18:13 Finnish authorities actively using EMSA’s remotely piloted aircraft to support vital coast guard tasks over the Baltic Sea
18:01 Port of Gothenburg ready to enter into joint venture with Castellum
17:57 EMSA: EU ship traffic fell by 10% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
17:34 Ecochlor completes all land-based and shipboard testing for EcoOne™ filterless BWMS
17:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries announces first international order for REMUS 300 UUVs
17:00 Deepwater Container Terminal secured by Polish Prime Minister
16:14 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
15:50 RF Navy ships arrive in Saint-Petersburg for IMDS-2021
15:27 Optimarin expands BWTS service offering for smart maintenance
15:14 China ports container volume rises 15.2% in January - May 2021
14:52 South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled
14:46 List of check points for importing of pesticides and agricultural chemicals approved by RF Prime Minister
14:24 METIS and Geislinger integrate vibrations into Neptune Lines vessel performance trial
14:01 Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan
13:42 New vessel brings Furetank to the UN 2050 climate goal
13:10 The ice thrusters for the walk to work ice breaker have been delivered at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander
12:37 ClassNK expands scope of Innovation Endorsement
12:10 MOL starts research and development on large-scale liquefied CO2 carrier
11:43 One Sea white paper sets agenda for autonomous ship safety regulation
11:00 Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia’s most environmentally advanced escort tugs
10:41 Oil price exceeds $75 per barrel
10:22 ABB and Keppel O&M reach key autonomy milestone with remote vessel operation trial in Port of Singapore
10:09 Crowley takes delivery of tugboat with the most compact size in the U.S.
09:50 DCSA releases interface standards for the bill of lading with API definitions
09:40 Checkpoint across RF state border opened at Passenger Port Saint Petersburg
09:26 MABUX: Global bunker prices may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Jun.22
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of June 21

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm