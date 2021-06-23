2021 June 23 12:51

Ramphosa announces establishment of Transnet National Ports Authority

This will mean the establishment of an independent National Ports Authority as a wholly owned subsidiary of Transnet, with its own board appointed by the minister of public enterprises.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet on Tuesday.



The president was speaking in Cape Town on Tuesday following a tour of the port.



“And I am convinced that the establishment of an independent National Ports Authority will mark the beginning of a new era for South Africa’s ports. There will be no jobs lost as a result of the creation of the new subsidiary; only greater efficiency and more investment.”



The minister is expected to appoint the new board by 30 June 2021 to oversee the establishment of the new subsidiary.