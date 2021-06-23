2021 June 23 12:17

Höegh accelerates decarbonisation with new industry leading vessels

Höegh Autoliners plans to accelerate growth and boost investments in its green and digital transformation. With ambitions of investing in a series of up to 12 Aurora class multi-fuel and ammonia ready vessels designed with a 9,100 car equivalent unit capacity, the Company is considering a potential listing.



"We are investing in future technology and newbuilds to further strengthen our service offering and meet our ambitious environmental targets and those of our customers. The recent launch of the multi-fuel Aurora class design demonstrates how we can strengthen our leading position in decarbonisation and cargo efficiency. These vessels will be the largest and greenest PCTCs to be built and lead the way towards a net zero emissions future for our industry", Leif O Høegh, the Company's Chair commented.



Höegh Autoliners has a proven decarbonisation record. Since 2008 the Company has achieved a reduced carbon intensity of 37 per cent across its fleet and is significantly ahead of the global IMO 2030-target of 40 per cent reduction.



“We are accelerating our decarbonisation efforts to meet our net zero emissions target by 2040 and are committed to build a more sustainable maritime industry. The advancement in propulsion technology and digital solutions will significantly strengthen our capabilities to combat climate change”, Höegh Autoliners’ CEO Andreas Enger said.



The Aurora class has DNV’s new “ammonia ready” notation, which makes it the first in the segment to be ready for operation on carbon neutral ammonia. We anticipate delivery of the first of the new series of multi-fuel and ammonia-ready vessels in the beginning of 2024. “This will put us in the forefront of sustainable transportation and enhanced cargo capability”, said Lise Duetoft, Höegh Autoliners’ Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer.



ABG Sundal Collier and DNB Markets have been engaged to assist in the process of a potential listing supporting the acceleration of the Company’s decarbonisation goals.



Höegh Autoliners

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of RoRo (Roll On Roll Off) transportation services delivering cars, high and heavy and breakbulk cargoes across the world. The company operates around 40 RoRo vessels in global trade systems and makes about 3000 port calls each year. Our purpose is to develop innovative solutions for greener and more sustainable deep-sea transportation. We are on a path to a zero emissions future and are working closely with customers and partners to achieve this. Höegh Autoliners has its head office in Oslo, Norway and employs around 350 people in its 16 offices worldwide and 1300 seafarers. Höegh Autoliners Holdings AS is owned by Leif Höegh & Co. Holdings AS (61.25 per cent) and A.P. Møller - Maersk A/S (38.75 per cent).