2021 June 23 10:09

Albwardy Damen recognised as Best New Building Yard at ShipTek Awards 2021

Photo courtesy of Damen



Albwardy Damen, a leading provider of shipbuilding and ship repair services in the marine, and oil and gas related industries in the Middle East, was recognised as the Best New Building Yard at the 14th edition of the ShipTek International Awards 2021, held in Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, on June 7, 2021. The award was received by Willem Moelker, sales & marketing director, Albwardy Damen.



The ShipTek International Maritime Awards has established itself as one of the most distinguished events in the maritime, offshore and oil & gas sectors. The 14th edition of the awards recognised significant industry players who contributed to the sector's growth, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting market disruption.



Wide range of services

Albwardy DAMEN aims to improve the efficiency of its operations and develop strong client relationships by providing high safety standards and excellent services in line with its promise and commitment to its customers. Its services include newbuilding of steel and aluminum vessels, as well as marine, and oil & gas asset maintenance and servicing. Its services are offered in all of the UAE's major ports and anchorages, as well as in the Sultanate of Oman. Moreover, it provides its clients all around the world with docking services, ship repair, conversion services, afloat and voyage repairs, 3D scanning, and new building. Furthermore, the company's diving services and anchor recoveries division in Fujairah serves ports and anchorages across the UAE and provides services such as underwater hull cleaning.



Commenting on the company’s achievement at ShipTek 2021, Lars Seistrup, managing director of Albwardy Damen, said, “2020 was a very challenging year for all of us due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having said that, it was also one of the busiest years ever for our newbuilding department. Our schedule was packed with the construction and delivery of two vessels of almost 100 metres length each. Having worked so hard over the past one and a half years of the pandemic, it is a great honour to be given this award”

Photo courtesy of Damen





Advancing with modern facilities and a skilled team

Albwardy DAMEN has state-of-the-art facilities for the construction of all types of modern and complex vessels. Damen Shipyards Group has built over 200 vessels for the Middle Eastern Market since 1969, many of which are still in service. The company employs over 1300 highly experienced and skilled professionals from 26 different nationalities and has an extensive engineering section devoted to repairing and construction of vessels to the highest technical and environmental standards. It is also certified by LRQA for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 as well as API Q1.

“Albwardy Damen's primary goal has always been to provide the highest level of services to its clients. The company’s success over the last ten years is a testament to a never-ending pursuit of technological innovation and commitment to services tailored to our customers,” Lars added.



Damen Shipyards Group - Oceans of Possibilities

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems we create innovative, high quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value. Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation and serial construction of our vessels. Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. Damen Shipyards Group offers direct employment to more than 12,000 people.