  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 17 17:16

    Konecranes instills new Generation 6 mobile harbor cranes with a genetic code for the future

    With its new Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes, Konecranes has transformed industrial megatrends and current port developments in ports and terminals into high-performance cargo-handling technology, according to the company's release.

    The initial six crane models with maximum lifting capacities of 200 t and radii up to 64 m stand for sustainability, de-carbonization and eco-efficiency, in addition to ergonomics, digitalization and automation. They provide terminal operators with mobile cargo handling machines that not only reduce the ecological footprint, but also impress with robust design and distinct dynamics, as well as particularly smart equipment. To meet all requirements for handling performance, productivity, safety and serviceability, Konecranes has been in close communication with customers around the world throughout the development of Generation 6.

    Konecranes’ more than 60 years of experience as the inventor and premium manufacturer of mobile harbor cranes, plus its R&D strength as a global player, are evident in Generation 6.

    E for Electric denotes the electric drive systems of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes, in use since 1956. Generation 6 is designed so that customers can choose from several electric drive variants. Power can be supplied via the on-shore power grid or an on-board generator. If a crane always works on the same quay where shore power is available, customers can rely on using the appropriate equipment from the outset. If cranes need to be disconnected from the grid for journeys between quays with shore power supply, a battery pack ensures mobility – a first for Konecranes. For quays both with and without access to power from the on-shore grid, the combination of shore power equipment and diesel-generator set is the solution. For quays without power supply, the latest hybrid drives are available.

    S for Smart stands for the added smart features that Konecranes has given its Generation 6 cranes. The interpretation of Smart has been particularly versatile here, for example ergonomics: This is where the new cranes impress with a state-of-the art cab, from which the crane operator has everything perfectly under control. This is due not least to the completely revised Visumatic® crane management system, which also controls all smart crane features, supporting the crane operator with even more productive and safe handling options. Based on smart crane features, Konecranes is also gradually paving the way for further crane automation. Additional focus has been placed on transparent crane operation, too. This is achieved via the YourKonecranes customer portal with cloud-based connectivity solution Truconnect®, which gives terminal operators access to a wealth of process and operating data as well as maintenance and service information.

    P for Powerful is the cross-generational original gene of all Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes. P means: Dynamics and maximum performance in continuous-duty operation – serving all types of vessels in all terminals and in all applications. Eco-efficient with its type of drive and smart with its crane operator assistance systems, Generation 6 cranes are also improved in their core characteristic: More robust steelwork doubles the service life in container operation, up to 30% more powerful 4-rope grab curves ensure optimum operation of vessel hatches and up to 18% higher working speeds ensure fast vessel turnaround.

    Generation 6 is being launched with six high-performance models. This comprehensively diversified range of cranes starts with the ESP.6 model and extends to the ESP.9 high-performance crane; customers can choose between 2-rope and 4-rope grab crane versions with numerous options; all cranes offer a homogeneous product face. With lifting capacities up to 200 t, radii up to 64 m and 63 t grab load curves, the range of performance is extensive – as are the possible applications.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Konecranes, Mobile Harbor Crane  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 17

18:37 PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
18:07 Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
17:40 Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port
17:23 Remote surveys continue to gain momentum
17:16 Konecranes instills new Generation 6 mobile harbor cranes with a genetic code for the future
17:06 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 24, 2021
16:55 Sovcomflot to pay dividends in the amount of RUB 6.67 per share
16:50 KARMOL's first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit has arrived in Dakar
16:48 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers
16:18 HEMEXPO President appointed as Vice-Chair of SEA Europe
15:13 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in Savannah
14:52 Grigory Zhelokovich appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard
14:33 Royal IHC carries out maintenance work for DMI on LCF frigates
14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD
16:38 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport
16:15 APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.
15:43 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank
15:14 New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected
14:46 Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11
14:14 ABS releases guidance on the potential of hydrogen as a marine fuel
13:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 5M’2021 fell by 2.8% YoY
13:27 COSCO confirms Thordon seawater lubrication for 8 newbuild general cargo ships
13:13 Kalmar and SAAM continue collaboration with repeat order for 26 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors
12:42 PortNews issues its annual analytical report ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
12:18 Avikus becomes Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate fully autonomous navigation
12:06 The DFDS ferries in Copenhagen will be receiving shore power
11:35 Aleksey Tkachenko takes helm of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
11:16 Wärtsilä supports EU and Waterborne Technology Platform partnership to reach zero emissions by 2050
11:02 Fugro minimises in-person inspections with new floating offshore wind real-time monitoring solution
10:56 Sweden’s ports collaborate for safe and speedy restart of important cruise ship tourism
10:34 Port of Los Angeles surpasses 1 million container units in single month
10:09 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
09:45 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of June 15
09:12 The U.S. shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product
08:52 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on Jun 16
08:49 The National Retail Federation calls on White House to address port congestion challenges

2021 June 15

18:36 Port of Rotterdam Authority and RRP launch joint study into Delta Corridor pipelines between the Netherlands and Germany
18:14 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y
17:53 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt