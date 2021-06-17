2021 June 17 16:48

GTT entrusted by Hyundai Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of four new LNGCs on behalf of a European ship-owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 200,000 m3 and will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex+ membrane cryogenic containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the third quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024.