2021 June 17 17:23

Remote surveys continue to gain momentum

RINA has carried out, using remote technologies, the statutory and class annual surveys on the HBC Achiever, an offshore vessel owned by Hyperbaric Consult A/S. At the successful completion of the survey, the Classification Society certified the vessel on behalf of the Danish Maritime Authority.



In June 2020, RINA performed the world’s first statutory and class annual surveys using remote technologies. Its pioneering work in this area continues with the first remote statutory and class annual surveys in the northern European area. The inspection included the hull and machinery equipment and a sea trial to confirm additional Dynamic Positioning class notation. The Danish Maritime Authority also remotely attended the surveys.



Following the completion of the survey, HBC Achiever was also assigned the new additional class notation “REMOTE” by RINA. This identifies the ships deemed by the Society to be eligible to be surveyed remotely for most periodical and class surveys.



Although RINA was already working with remote survey technology, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of this method, which is equivalent in terms of accuracy as traditional surveys. Indeed, in 2020 the execution of remote surveys increased exponentially, not only for activities on board vessels but also for inspection at workshops and other inspection and certification applications.



Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services, said “Remote technology is helping during the pandemic, but we already saw this methodology as part of the future inspection and certification services. Not having to travel to the vessel’s location not only increases the efficiency of this activity, it also ensures safety and reduces carbon footprint. Remote technology for surveys has shown its full reliability. Wider adoption and involvement of different players in the industry are now essential to move towards a widely accepted and regulated solution.”



Andreas Nordseth, Director General, Danish Maritime Authority commented, “With new technologies and increased digitisation, the maritime world is on the edge of a significant transformation. At the Danish Maritime Authority, we wish to pave the way for new technologies that can help and support shipping companies and ships around the world. We already have good experience with others digital solutions such as digital certificates for seafarers. However, new technologies should not be implemented at the expense of the safety of the crew, the ship or the environment. The concept of remote surveys must be further developed and put into practice as a tool for securing the future of ship surveys. The Danish Maritime Authority finds it important that Flag States and Recognised Organisations work together in this process.”



Michael Madsen, Managing Director at Hyperbaric Consult A/S, said “Remote survey has proven to be a great help in supporting the continuity of our operations. We are very happy with this solution, especially as our ships conduct their operations in different areas of Europe. Thanks to the remote notation we received from the Class – we can now complete our surveys on time, potentially anywhere in the world without the necessity of coming to a specific port or place. Furthermore, we have minimised visits from third parties on board the Vessel which is vitally important due to the current pandemic situation. This has helped us to further minimise the risks of infection to the vessel’s crew and unwanted delays to the operation.”



About RINA



