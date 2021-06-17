2021 June 17 14:52

Grigory Zhelokovich appointed as General Director of Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard

Previous position - Managing Director at Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

Image source: Zvezdochka

Grigory Zhelokovich has been appointed new General Director of Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard, a branch of Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ (United Shipbuilding Corporation), Zvezdochka says in a press release.

Having completed his service in the Armed Forces, Grigory Zhelokovich, graduate of the Leningrad Higher Naval Engineering School named after V.I. Lenin, began his career as a chief engineer at Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” following which he used to hold top positions at enterprises of Saint-Petersburg and Novaya Ladoga. From October 2020 up to the present time, Grigory Zhelokovich had been holding the post of Managing Director at Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair.

Grigory Zhelokovich was awarded with the Order for Personal Courage.

Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard is primarily engaged in construction, repair, modernization and service maintenance of RF Navy ships and civil vessels.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.