2021 June 17 13:54

Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan

Image source: Volga Shipping Company

Volga Shipping Company JSC and Volgo-Baltic Logistic LLC (subsidiary of Volga Shipping Company) have completed the delivery of equipment for construction of a windfarm in Kazakhstan under the order of ISS Global Solutions GmbH, Volga Shipping Company says in a press release.

In the middle of May, components for wind generators, namely core equipment from the German port of Brake and blades from the Polish port of Swinoujscie, were shipped to the Caspian Sea by Neva-Leader 4 of Project RSD49. The cargo of over 6,300 cubic meters (freight tons) including 66.4-meter long blades was successfully delivered to the port of Aktau in Kazakhstan in the middle of June.

In view of the customer needs, a sea-going ship with an optimal tonnage was chosen to ensure the most functional allocation of cargo taking into consideration useful capacity of cargo holds. That approach allowed for reduction of cargo owner’s transport costs per cargo unit. As part of the package of services, specialists of Volga Shipping Company JSC and Digital Marine Technologies LLC developed a project for securing the oversize equipment on the ship.

It should be noted that transportation of oversize cargo is among the priority activities of Volga Shipping Company aimed at sustainable development of its business in the segment of river and mixed sea/river shipping.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. Every year, the company transports over 14 million tonnes of cargo. The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.