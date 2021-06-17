  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 17 14:13

    On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated

    At the Ostseekai, the Minister of Economics, Transport, Labour and Technology and Tourism of the State of Schleswig-Holstein, Dr Bernd Buchholz and Kiel's Lord Mayor, Dr Ulf Kämpfer, officially commissioned one of the most powerful on-shore power plants in Europe together with the CEO of the Costa Group, Michael Thamm and Dr Dirk Claus, Managing Director at the PORT OF KIEL, according to the company's release.

    After the successful integration test, the "AIDAsol" was the first cruise ship to be connected to the shore power supply system on 16th June. With 16 megawatts, the facility can supply a cruise ship at the Ostseekai and the Stena Line ferries at the Schwedenkai in parallel with electricity produced from hydropower in a climate-neutral way.

    Minister Buchholz: "Today we are taking a big step in making maritime shipping in Schleswig-Holstein even more eco-friendly."

    The state of Schleswig-Holstein supported the construction of the 13.5 million euro plant with about 9 million euros and successfully lobbied at the federal level for a reduction of the EEG apportionment on shore power.

    "With this investment, which now enables shore power supply at a total of three locations in Kiel, the seaport should also be very far ahead in international comparison. The plant will save thousands of tonnes of CO2 and thus relieve the people in the state capital considerably," said Buchholz. This showed once again that ecology and economy can be well balanced, he added." After all, we want to stay in the game as a cruise metropolis, but we want to do it with the best environmental conditions - and that's exactly what we have here."

    A good three years ago, on 26th April 2018, the State of Schleswig-Holstein, the State Capital City of Kiel, the PORT OF KIEL and the Costa Group signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the joint promotion of eco-friendly cruise tourism in the seaport of Kiel on board the "AIDAluna" at the Ostseekai. This set the course for the further intensification of cooperation with the aim of sustainably developing the maritime infrastructure, the economy and tourism in northern Germany.

    The new on-shore power plant has also been supplying the Stena Line ferries with green electricity on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. This saves about 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year at the Schwedenkai alone. For every cruise ship that is supplied with shore power, there is an additional saving of about 45 tonnes of CO2 on average at the Ostseekai. In addition, since May 2019, the Color Line ferries at the Norwegenkai have been connected to the shore-side grid, resulting in a further 3,000 tonnes less CO2 per year.

    Shore power for ferries and cruise ships is an important step for the PORT OF KIEL on the way to becoming a climate-neutral port.

    In its first full year of operation, the port of Kiel plans to supply 70 cruise calls with shore power.

    Siemens supplied the core electrical and electronic elements of the on-shore power plant. It essentially consists of converters, medium-voltage switchgear, automation and an energy monitoring system.

    The mobile device for transferring the power cables to the ship comes from Stemmann-Technik, a company of the Wabtec Corporation. The cable system can be used flexibly in conjunction with the connection boxes on the terminal site and is thus suitable for cruise ships of different sizes and designs.

Другие новости по темам: Stemmann-Technik, Port of Kiel, Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 17

14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD
16:38 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport
16:15 APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.
15:43 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank
15:14 New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected
14:46 Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11
14:14 ABS releases guidance on the potential of hydrogen as a marine fuel
13:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 5M’2021 fell by 2.8% YoY
13:27 COSCO confirms Thordon seawater lubrication for 8 newbuild general cargo ships
13:13 Kalmar and SAAM continue collaboration with repeat order for 26 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors
12:42 PortNews issues its annual analytical report ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
12:18 Avikus becomes Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate fully autonomous navigation
12:06 The DFDS ferries in Copenhagen will be receiving shore power
11:35 Aleksey Tkachenko takes helm of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
11:16 Wärtsilä supports EU and Waterborne Technology Platform partnership to reach zero emissions by 2050
11:02 Fugro minimises in-person inspections with new floating offshore wind real-time monitoring solution
10:56 Sweden’s ports collaborate for safe and speedy restart of important cruise ship tourism
10:34 Port of Los Angeles surpasses 1 million container units in single month
10:09 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
09:45 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of June 15
09:12 The U.S. shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product
08:52 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on Jun 16
08:49 The National Retail Federation calls on White House to address port congestion challenges

2021 June 15

18:36 Port of Rotterdam Authority and RRP launch joint study into Delta Corridor pipelines between the Netherlands and Germany
18:14 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y
17:53 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt
17:32 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on nearshore fishery
17:05 Ørsted plans carbon capture at Avedøre Power Station as part of the Green Fuels for Denmark project
16:50 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
16:35 TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries, Inc. on developing marine carbon capture and storage solutions
16:05 EPS joins ammonia bunker study
15:35 NYK to build 12 LNG-fueled PCTCs
14:51 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2021 rose by 34% Y-o-Y
14:27 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2021 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 DNV launches new Compliance Planner tool for easy regulatory tracking and compliance
13:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2021 climbed by 16% Y-o-Y
13:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Viktor Andryukhin
12:56 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
12:35 RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations