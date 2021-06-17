2021 June 17 14:33

Royal IHC carries out maintenance work for DMI on LCF frigates

Since the beginning of May, Royal IHC has been busy replacing the propulsion gearbox mountings on the HNLMS De Ruyter. This work is part of a maintenance programme for the Air Defence and Command Frigates (LCF). Royal IHC will replace the mountings on all four LCF-frigates for the Royal Netherlands Navy, according to the company's release.

Annemieke Selbach, Head of Purchasing at the Royal Netherlands Navy, on the work to be done: “Royal IHC has taken on an enormously challenging project in the replacement of the mountings on the frigates. To perform this work, the gearboxes have to be lifted a few millimeters to remove the old mountings and install new ones. A meticulous task because everything comes down to precision within one hundredth of millimeter. The mountings ensure, among other things, for noise reduction in the propulsion of the vessel, allowing for it to manoever unobserved by other vessels.

A team comprised of staff from Royal IHC and alignment specialist EMHA is temporarily stationed in Den Helder for the implementation of this project. The team consists of 6 to 8 people with different expertise including fitters, pipe fitters and alignment technicians. The experience from the work done on the De Ruyter is vital for the rest of the assignment as this will make it possible to carry out this work efficiently regardless of the location of the vessel. This way, Royal IHC offers optimal flexibility to the Department of Material Maintenance (DMI) and the Royal Netherlands Navy in their operations.