2021 June 17 13:33

MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled

Following extensive consultations with its partners, Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH decided to cancel the MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo scheduled for 8 to 10 September 2021, as well as the Seatrade Europe – Cruise and River Cruise Convention which was supposed to take place in parallel.

This is in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its global impact on large-scale events and international travelling.

“The future development of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be unpredictable, as are the resulting bans of international events or the restrictions affecting their execution. This has prompted us to cancel MARINE INTERIORS and Seatrade Europe for this year,” explained Bernd Aufderheide, President and CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress. “Contrary to regional events, which can now be held as physical events again, international events such as MARINE INTERIORS and Seatrade Europe continue to be heavily affected by major discrepancies in the severity of the pandemic between individual countries around the world. This drastically reduces the number of potential exhibitors and visitors so that it does not seem advisable to hold both trade events in September 2021,” Aufderheide continued.

Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH now begins to plan for the MARINE INTERIORS@SMM. During the leading international maritime trade fair from 6 to 9 September 2022, an entire exhibition hall and stage will be dedicated to MARINE INTERIORS.

The inaugural MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM, which was held in 2019 in parallel with the Seatrade Europe – Cruise and River Cruise Convention, was attended by more than 100 exhibitors from all segments of the ship ship interior equipment and design industry. They were joined by numerous top-ranking visitors, including decision-makers from shipping companies, shipyards and design firms. With the associated conference programme featuring leading industry representatives, this trade event was an ideal meeting place for the maritime sector. The next MARINE INTERIORS Cruise & Ferry Global Expo will take place from 6 to 8 September 2023.

Detailed answers to any questions in connection with the cancellation can be found at www.marineinteriors-expo.com/exhibitors/faqs