2021 June 17 13:00

Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports

The law has been drafted by the Ministry of Transport



At its meeting held on 17 June 2021, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed in the third reading the draft law on introduction of amendments into the Federal Law “On Seaports of the Russian Federation” and on introduction of amendments into certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation (investment policy statement and agreement on creation of seaport infrastructure facilities).

According to the statement, the law drafted by the Ministry of Transport foresees obligatory investment policy statements to be provided by private investors initiating new projects.



Content, form and procedures for development and approval of investment policy statements is to be approved by the RF Government.



The draft law is aimed at mitigation of risks associated with nonfulfillment of obligations undertaken by private investors as well as at ensuring uniform regulation of relations arising from implementation of investment projects in all seaports.



Russia’s Register of Seaports numbers 67 ports in eight sea basins (at 12 seas, 3 oceans and the Caspian Sea).



The draft law is available in Russian >>>>