2021 June 17 11:49

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea

The crew of the frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise at the logistics point of the Syrian port of Tartus. The event was held in accordance with the plan of combat training of the forces of the permanent operational group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the exercise, the sailors trained in the emergency preparation of the frigate for battle and campaign, in anti-aircraft defence, as well as damage control of the ship. In addition, they worked out the algorithm of actions when conducting anti-sabotage defence in the parking lot at the base and fulfilled the standards for receiving weapons and ammunition on board, servicing weapons and mechanisms of the ship.

The Admiral Makarov frigate has been performing its assigned tasks as part of the permanent grouping of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of May 2021.