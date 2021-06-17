2021 June 17 13:12

DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore

DNV, the independent expert in assurance and risk management, has signed an agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) for collaboration on the hydrogen value chain.



The overall aim of the collaboration is to explore safe implementation of potential new technologies, working jointly with relevant governmental agencies to promote the introduction of hydrogen as an energy source in the Singapore market to support the country’s decarbonization goals.

Together, DNV and Singapore-based Keppel O&M will cooperate to explore and develop a range of topics including:

Safety requirements for hydrogen as an energy source

Infrastructure requirements for hydrogen storage and local transportation

Offshore applications for hydrogen technology.

Some of the safety studies and pilot activities will be carried out within Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab, the first-of-its-kind floating testbed in Singapore which will be a platform for the industry to testbed new energy technologies.

This agreement on hydrogen is another important step in reinforcing the collaboration between DNV and Keppel O&M, following a previous partnership to enhance LNG as ship fuel since 2019.



