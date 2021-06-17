2021 June 17 12:11

Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint

Covenant Energy’s new facility will produce renewable diesel with a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional diesel and will thereby support Canada’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 under the country’s clean energy diversification strategy, according to the company's release.



Topsoe has been chosen by Covenant Energy as the facility’s technology provider. Topsoe brings world-leading, industry-proven technology that will help Covenant Energy meet its projected renewable fuel demand.



With HydroFlex™, customers can convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The innovative HydroFlex™ process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

Topsoe’s H2bridge™ delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex™ unit.



About Covenant Energy

Covenant Energy is a private company founded in 2019 with the mission to become a Canadian leader in the transformative green fuel industry through the production of Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). To do so, Covenant Energy is developing the first stand-alone Hydrogenation-Derived Renewable Diesel (HDRD) refinery in Canada, which will transform renewable feedstocks, including Canadian prairie-grown canola oil into a premium diesel product.



About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. By perfecting chemistry for a better world, we enable our customers to succeed in the transition towards renewable energy. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.