  • 2021 June 17 11:02

    Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates

    Konecranes launched its sixth generation of mobile harbor cranes, refreshing and reinforcing its industry-leading portfolio as global trade accelerates and the industry seeks more sustainable lifting solutions to reduce its climate impact, according to the company's release.

    Generation 6 marks the first comprehensive revamp of Konecranes Gottwald’s mobile harbor crane portfolio in 15 years, and comes as growth in the global bulk and general cargo handling market accelerates. Research from Drewry Maritime Advisors forecasts the global bulk and general cargo handling market, excluding RoRo and vehicle traffic, to grow 6.8% year-on-year in 2021 to 7.4 billion tonnes. Drewry expects growth to continue in coming years, reaching 8.5 billion tonnes by 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%.

    Konecranes, which launched the world’s first mobile harbor crane in 1956 and is a pioneer in Ecolifting™, has worked closely with customers around the world while developing the new cranes. The result is a range of products that can eco-efficiently service essentially any type of vessel and any kind of cargo – containers, general cargo, project cargo and bulk – in any location, either on the quay or on a barge. Sales are now underway.

    Reflecting Konecranes’ commitment to a decarbonized and circular world for customers and society at large, Generation 6 is designed for electrical power use; power can be sourced from an onshore grid, meaning no direct carbon emissions during operation. Operators can also choose a new battery solution that also reduces emissions and gives greater flexibility by permitting crane operation independent from the grid. For quays without a power supply, a common occurrence in developing markets, the cranes come with fuel-saving diesel generators and Konecranes’ latest hybrid drives.

    In addition to lower emissions, the design of the crane advances circularity through a more durable design: its robust construction doubles the cranes’ service life in container operation compared to earlier generations, and more powerful lifting capacity curves and high working speeds ensure greater efficiency and faster cargo turnaround times. The long-lasting design not only saves the resources needed to build new cranes – it supports resale values when customers choose to renew their fleets.

    The new products also reflect Konecranes’ technology leadership. The new cranes will be equipped with smart crane features for safe, ergonomic and efficient crane operation, and will come equipped with TRUCONNECT remote monitoring, which collects condition, usage and operating data from control systems and sensors to help with maintenance planning and predicting possible component or equipment failure. Customers will also get access to the yourKONECRANES customer portal for a comprehensive view of equipment maintenance needs and performance.

    These capabilities reflect Konecranes’ investment in the growing opportunities of data. The company has a data science laboratory in Lyon, France, as part of its continuing drive to digitalize products, services, and operations, and has tapped the real-time insights from its tens of thousands of connected devices and pieces of equipment around the world to balance demand and supply in real time and navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Konecranes today also launched its online self-service Product Advisor, which gives customers the chance to configure their own cranes, facilitating the purchasing process at a time when face-to-face meetings – the main way the industry has done business for decades – can be difficult due to the pandemic.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

2021 June 17

