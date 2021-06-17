2021 June 17 10:57

Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing global pandemic, the Port of Salalah not only finished 2020 with record breaking container volume, but also achieved world class efficiency. This has been recognized by the World Bank in its report on Container Port Performance Index (CPPI 2020) which has been produced by the Transport Global Practice of the World Bank, in collaboration with IHS Markit where Port of Salalah ranked 6th amongst 351 ports globally. The CPPI measures the operational efficiency with which ports receive and turn around container ships.

This has been further acknowledged and validated by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) which also rated Oman's ports as No. 1 in the world in terms of speed of container handling, as per the UNCTAD annual index 2020.

According to UNCTAD's Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI), the Port of Salalah provides the highest liner shipping connectivity in Oman (PLSCI value 55 in Q3 2020) and has continued to do so since the PLSCI statistics was first published back in Q1 2006.

The Port of Salalah, confirmed that the port stay of a ship, or the speed with which it is turned around, is determined by various factors of which, needless to say, port productivity plays a vital role. The prompt services of the various authorities including its own Marine Services, ROP Customs and the Ministry of Health Authorities also play a critical role in all of this.



About the Port of Salalah

The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman's 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman's economic diversification strategy. Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and the Arabian Gulf - the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal.