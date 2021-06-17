  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 17 09:53

    Port of Riga sees timber handling growth

    Kokmateriāli
    Image source: Freeport of Riga
    The timber industry is one of the sectors that boasts better results in 2021. Successful operation had a positive impact on a large number of those involved in the sector, including companies providing services related to timber processing and transportation in the Port of Riga, the port says in a press release.

    “Growth is also fostered by exports to the United States, as European producers shipped by 30% more timber in the first quarter than during the same period last year. Although timber prices increased all over the world, the fastest rise in prices and demand has been observed in the United States, where the prices for wood products have even tripled,” commented Kristaps Klauss, Executive Director of the Latvian Forest Industry Federation.

    “Spring has been quite busy. The volume of sawn timber and board materials at the “WT Terminal” has practically doubled,” emphasized Andis Bunksis, a member of the Board of the company “WT Terminal” operating in the Freeport of Riga. The “WT Terminal”, focusing on the provision of stevedoring and sawn timber processing services, has been one of the most rapidly developing companies in the Port of Riga for several years. With the growing demand for timber, the “WT Terminal” continues to invest in expanding warehouse capacity and purchasing new handling equipment. “These are relatively expensive materials, so loading technology and accounting are closely related and the processes should be advanced. We invest not only in loading technologies, but also in IT, being aware that IT solutions are essential for efficient cargo accounting and shipping," explains A. Bunksis

    It should be noted that the Freeport of Riga Authority is currently cleaning the main shipping channel in the Winter Port, thus the “WT Terminal” will be able to accommodate larger vessels at its berths and handle larger volumes of cargo.

    The forest sector provides one-fifth of Latvia's exports, and companies in the sector account for a significant share of input into the Latvian economy. However, according to the Head of the industry organization, good performance is the result of teamwork. “90 - 95% of what is produced in Latvia is not sold in Latvia, but in the international market, therefore transportation by sea and by road is a very important factor,” concluded K. Klauss.

    The first quarter of 2021 in the timber segment at the Port of Riga is positive - 2.56 million tons of various timber products were handled, which is 2.9% more than during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Другие новости по темам: Riga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 17

14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD
16:38 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport
16:15 APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.
15:43 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank
15:14 New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected
14:46 Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11
14:14 ABS releases guidance on the potential of hydrogen as a marine fuel
13:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 5M’2021 fell by 2.8% YoY
13:27 COSCO confirms Thordon seawater lubrication for 8 newbuild general cargo ships
13:13 Kalmar and SAAM continue collaboration with repeat order for 26 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors
12:42 PortNews issues its annual analytical report ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
12:18 Avikus becomes Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate fully autonomous navigation
12:06 The DFDS ferries in Copenhagen will be receiving shore power
11:35 Aleksey Tkachenko takes helm of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
11:16 Wärtsilä supports EU and Waterborne Technology Platform partnership to reach zero emissions by 2050
11:02 Fugro minimises in-person inspections with new floating offshore wind real-time monitoring solution
10:56 Sweden’s ports collaborate for safe and speedy restart of important cruise ship tourism
10:34 Port of Los Angeles surpasses 1 million container units in single month
10:09 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
09:45 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of June 15
09:12 The U.S. shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product
08:52 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on Jun 16
08:49 The National Retail Federation calls on White House to address port congestion challenges

2021 June 15

18:36 Port of Rotterdam Authority and RRP launch joint study into Delta Corridor pipelines between the Netherlands and Germany
18:14 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y
17:53 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt
17:32 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on nearshore fishery
17:05 Ørsted plans carbon capture at Avedøre Power Station as part of the Green Fuels for Denmark project
16:50 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
16:35 TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries, Inc. on developing marine carbon capture and storage solutions
16:05 EPS joins ammonia bunker study
15:35 NYK to build 12 LNG-fueled PCTCs
14:51 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2021 rose by 34% Y-o-Y
14:27 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2021 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 DNV launches new Compliance Planner tool for easy regulatory tracking and compliance
13:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2021 climbed by 16% Y-o-Y
13:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Viktor Andryukhin
12:56 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
12:35 RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations