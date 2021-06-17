2021 June 17 09:12

Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä

Tokyo-headquartered Weathernews Inc (WNI), the world’s largest private weather routing provider, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Finland-based Wärtsilä Voyage that will enable the integration of WNI’s weather forecasting data and Optimum Ship Routeing (OSR) service with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions, thereby increasing navigational safety and supporting the decarbonization efforts of shipowners and operators, according to the company's release.



By automating navigation and route-planning functions with weather avoidance technology, owners can reduce risks and allow seafarers to concentrate on other operational requirements. WNI currently supports around 10,000 vessels worldwide fielding an unequalled number of specialist risk communicators and meteorologists to deliver advanced weather forecasting, risk analysis and routeing advice around the clock.



Under the partnership agreement, WNI’s forecasting models can be integrated, for example, into Wärtsilä’s unique Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) service. FOS automatically optimises a ship’s route by providing the fullest and latest voyage data, at the same time keeping both the onboard and shore-based personnel informed and notified. The addition of frequent state-of-the-art weather information from WNI will make FOS even more effective in increasing navigational safety, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing the voyage leg.



The agreement will also likely enhance Wärtsilä’s complete voyage planning and optimization system Navi-Planner, which is connected through the ship’s electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS). Advanced WNI weather forecasting will also be incorporated into future sustainable systems and innovative solutions developed through the collaboration.



The partnership will result in additional features, such as route overlays and charts, being developed once the WNI weather service has been fully integrated into the Wärtsilä systems. The aim is to boost safer navigation and reduce fuel consumption, which in turn will lessen emission levels and support shipping’s decarbonization ambitions.



About Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.