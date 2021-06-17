  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 17 09:12

    Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä

    Tokyo-headquartered Weathernews Inc (WNI), the world’s largest private weather routing provider, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Finland-based Wärtsilä Voyage that will enable the integration of WNI’s weather forecasting data and Optimum Ship Routeing (OSR) service with Wärtsilä’s products and solutions, thereby increasing navigational safety and supporting the decarbonization efforts of shipowners and operators, according to the company's release.
     
    By automating navigation and route-planning functions with weather avoidance technology, owners can reduce risks and allow seafarers to concentrate on other operational requirements. WNI currently supports around 10,000 vessels worldwide fielding an unequalled number of specialist risk communicators and meteorologists to deliver advanced weather forecasting, risk analysis and routeing advice around the clock.

    Under the partnership agreement, WNI’s forecasting models can be integrated, for example, into Wärtsilä’s unique Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) service. FOS automatically optimises a ship’s route by providing the fullest and latest voyage data, at the same time keeping both the onboard and shore-based personnel informed and notified. The addition of frequent state-of-the-art weather information from WNI will make FOS even more effective in increasing navigational safety, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing the voyage leg.
     
    The agreement will also likely enhance Wärtsilä’s complete voyage planning and optimization system Navi-Planner, which is connected through the ship’s electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS). Advanced WNI weather forecasting will also be incorporated into future sustainable systems and innovative solutions developed through the collaboration.
     
    The partnership will result in additional features, such as route overlays and charts, being developed once the WNI weather service has been fully integrated into the Wärtsilä systems. The aim is to boost safer navigation and reduce fuel consumption, which in turn will lessen emission levels and support shipping’s decarbonization ambitions.
     
    About Wärtsilä

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: Wärtsilä, Weathernews  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 17

14:13 On-shore power plant at Kiel's Ostseekai inaugurated
13:54 Volga Shipping Company completes transportation of equipment for windfarm under construction in Kazakhstan
13:33 MARINE INTERIORS, Cruise & Ferry Global Expo, powered by SMM 2021 cancelled
13:33 Kalmar’s new-generation RTGs ready to enable productive eco-efficiency for container terminals
13:12 DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore
13:00 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on obligations of investors in seaports
12:11 Covenant Energy chooses Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ and H2bridge™ solution to produce renewable diesel with low carbon footprint
11:49 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Makarov took part in a complex exercise in the Mediterranean Sea
11:30 Global Ship Lease announces agreement to acquire four ultra-high reefer containerships on multi-year charters
11:02 Konecranes launches new generation of energy-efficient mobile harbor cranes as global trade accelerates
10:57 Port of Salalah ranked 6th globally in efficiency
10:51 Oil market sees downward price correction
10:09 MABUX: bunker indexes may demonstrate upward changes on June 17.
09:53 Port of Riga sees timber handling growth
09:30 Baltic Dry Index as of June 16
09:12 Weathernews signs strategic partnership deal with Wärtsilä
08:09 New DNV research highlights 10 energy systems technologies that must work together to meet global decarbonization targets

2021 June 16

18:02 Brittany Ferries eyes zero-emission, sea-skimming ‘flying ferries’
17:41 Keel-laying ceremony held for lead icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
17:20 Port of Southampton boosts quayside infrastructure with new airbridge
16:42 Amphibious Energy and CORROSION join forces to launch the ICCP-POD
16:38 Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport
16:15 APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.
15:43 Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank
15:14 New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected
14:46 Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11
14:14 ABS releases guidance on the potential of hydrogen as a marine fuel
13:50 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 5M’2021 fell by 2.8% YoY
13:27 COSCO confirms Thordon seawater lubrication for 8 newbuild general cargo ships
13:13 Kalmar and SAAM continue collaboration with repeat order for 26 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors
12:42 PortNews issues its annual analytical report ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
12:18 Avikus becomes Korea's first company to successfully demonstrate fully autonomous navigation
12:06 The DFDS ferries in Copenhagen will be receiving shore power
11:35 Aleksey Tkachenko takes helm of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
11:16 Wärtsilä supports EU and Waterborne Technology Platform partnership to reach zero emissions by 2050
11:02 Fugro minimises in-person inspections with new floating offshore wind real-time monitoring solution
10:56 Sweden’s ports collaborate for safe and speedy restart of important cruise ship tourism
10:34 Port of Los Angeles surpasses 1 million container units in single month
10:09 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y
09:45 Oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Baltic Dry Index as of June 15
09:12 The U.S. shipyards support $42.4 billion in gross domestic product
08:52 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on Jun 16
08:49 The National Retail Federation calls on White House to address port congestion challenges

2021 June 15

18:36 Port of Rotterdam Authority and RRP launch joint study into Delta Corridor pipelines between the Netherlands and Germany
18:14 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y
17:53 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt
17:32 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on nearshore fishery
17:05 Ørsted plans carbon capture at Avedøre Power Station as part of the Green Fuels for Denmark project
16:50 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
16:35 TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries, Inc. on developing marine carbon capture and storage solutions
16:05 EPS joins ammonia bunker study
15:35 NYK to build 12 LNG-fueled PCTCs
14:51 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2021 rose by 34% Y-o-Y
14:27 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2021 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 DNV launches new Compliance Planner tool for easy regulatory tracking and compliance
13:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2021 climbed by 16% Y-o-Y
13:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Viktor Andryukhin
12:56 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
12:35 RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations