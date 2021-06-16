2021 June 16 16:38

Rosmorport’s Far Eastern Basin Branch receives navigation equipment facility in Posyet seaport

Image source: Rosmorport

In accordance with the order of Territorial Department of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) in Primorsky Krai, the back range "Standard back range No. 11" of Postovaya Bay in the seaport of Posyet was appointed to FSUE " Rosmorport " and transferred to economic use of the FSUE " Rosmorport " Far Eastern Basin Branch in accordance with the order of FSUE " Rosmorport ".

This range was built in 1972 and is designed to work together with the front range of Postovaya Bay "Standard front range No. 10" to indicate the fairway axis when vessels pass narrow waters between Nazimova Spit and Cherkavsky Island to the Posyet internal raid of the seaport of Posyet.

The object is a cylindrical concrete tower. At a height of 6 meters there is an upper platform with a guard railing. On the platform there is a sub-lamp table of 0.7 meters height, which is a regular geometric metal cube.

Previously, the back range was in economic use by the Hydrographic Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russia and was in satisfactory working condition at the time of its transfer.