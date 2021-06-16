2021 June 16 15:43

Petersburg Oil Terminal obtains permit to put into operation its 40,000-cbm tank

Image source: POT into construction totaled RUB 1 billion

Petersburg Oil Terminal says it has obtained a permit from State Construction Supervision and Expertise Department to put into operation one of its larges tanks with a capacity of 40,000 cbm.



Apart from the new facility, the terminal has four more tanks with the same capacity. According to the statement, the tanks built through application of double containment technology are the most advanced and environmentally safe ones at the terminal. That technology minimizes environmental risks and requires considerably less area. The new tank is intended for both light and dark oil products.



The new tank will let POT increase its tank farm capacity by over 10%.



“Having put the new 40,000-cbm tank into operation we will be able to commence the project on modernization of the so-called ‘old’ part of POT where the most advanced facility intended for a wide range of oil products will replace the obsolete tank farm of the soviet period. Now the terminal will not suffer the reduction of throughput over the modernization period and we will be able to fully meet the demand of our clients while staying a reliable employer and taxpayer”, said Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD.



Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Big Port St. Petersburg. POT offers a hi-tech acceptance of oil products delivered by railway, river and road transport as well as shipment of oil products by road transport, sea-going ships and bunkering vessels. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. Its annual capacity is 10 million tonnes. In 2020, POT shipped over 9.2 million tonnes of oil products.

Photos provided by press center of POT