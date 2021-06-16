  The version for the print
    Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch accepts dredger Dniester and dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11

    In accordance with the order of FSUE "Rosmorport", the dredger Dniester and the dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11, previously operated by the Makhachkala Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport", were transferred to the Azov Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport".

    Taking into account the receival of three vessels, the dredging fleet of the Azov Basin Branch has increased to 10 vessels, and now the branch's fleet consists of 28 vessels in total.

    The dredger Dniester of 1516 project is a double-decked, double-screwed diesel-motor ship with a fixed-pitch screw. The dredger operation is provided by one main diesel engine with a capacity of 346 kW and two auxiliary diesel generators with a capacity of 2x150 kW. The dredger is designed for dredging operations on inland water basins and closed seaports and river ports with extraction of soils (light and heavy) from a depth of up to 10 meters. The dredging equipment of the dredger is the chain consisting of 35 scoops with a capacity of 600 liters each. The nominal speed of the scoop chain is 22 scoops per minute during dredging of light soils and 16 scoops during dredging of heavy soil.

    The dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11 of 81030 project are double-decked, single-screwed self-unloading barges with a fixed pitch screw. The propulsive qualities of the vessel are also provided by the shutter system of the screw-steering group, which provides barge with reverse movement without reversing the main engine. The discharge of soil from the cargo hold of the barge, the volume of which is 180 m3, is carried out through the bottom compartments by opening the bilge flaps equipped with a hydraulic drive.

    The dredger Dniester, which has successfully undergone classification repairs at a ship repair enterprise in Astrakhan, is currently headed for the seaport of Taganrog. In turn, the dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11 have already arrived in the seaport of Taganrog, where they are undergoing repairs, which are planned to be completed before the beginning of July.

    After the arrival of the dredger "Dniester" at the seaport and the completion of repairs on the dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11, the Azov Basin Branch plans to use them starting from July 2021 as part of the dredging convoy to carry our repair dredging on the Taganrog approach canal, the Azov-Don Sea Canal and the navigable section of the Don River in order to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the seaports of Azov, Taganrog, Rostov-on-Don and the transit of goods by inland waterways from the Azov-Black Sea to the Volga-Caspian basin.

    The dredger Dniester of 1516 project was built in 1983 at the Leninskaya Kuznitsa shipyard (Kiev, Ukraine).

    Basic technical characteristics of the vessel:

    Class of the vessel:  

    КМ*R3 dredger

    Overall hull length

    48.8 m

    Overall hull width:

    9.2 m

    Hull height:

    2.8 m

    Overall draft:

    1.74 m

    Gross registered tonnage:  

    441

    Dredging equipment
     performance:

    600 m3 per hour on light soils,
    400 m3 per hour on heavy soils

    Lifting devices capacity:    

    Telfer, located in a crimson
     wheelhouse, with a lifting capacity of 2 tons;

    Sternward crane-beam
    with a lifting capacity of 0.9 tons

    Mass of deck cargo carried:

    52 tons

    Sea endurance:

    2 days (on wastewater)

    Power of the main propulsion system:  

    1 x 346 kW

    Maximum speed:

    5.4 knots

    Crew:

    27 people.

    The dredging barges Deltovaya 10 and Deltovaya 11 of 81030 project were built in 1985 at the Chkalov Shipyard.

    Basic technical characteristics of the vessel:

    Class of the vessel:

    КМ*R3 Hopper barge

    Maximum length:

    47.9 m

    Maximum width:

    8.0 m

    Hull height:

    2.4 m

    Draft by load line:

    2,02 m

    Gross registered tonnage:

    240

    Soil hold volume
    along top edge of coaming:   

    180 m3

    Sea endurance:

    0.5 days for water
    and provision reserves

    Power of main engines

    1x165 kW

    Rate of sailing:

    5.5 knots

    Crew:

    12 people.
