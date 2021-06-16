2021 June 16 13:50

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 5M’2021 fell by 2.8% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fishing Port

In January-May 2021, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 77,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 2.8% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, handling of fish product rose by 18.1%.

In May, the port’s throughput climbed by 0.6% to 17,000 tonnes including 14,900 tonnes of fish (+10.4%). Over the month, the port welcomed 41 fishing ships.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.