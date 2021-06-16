2021 June 16 12:42

PortNews issues its annual analytical report ordered by RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

The Report reviews the development of civil shipbuilding in Russia in 2020



Upon the order of RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russia’s leading maritime industry media group PortNews has prepared the fourth Annual Analytical Report “Development of civil shipbuilding in Russia - 2020”.



The report provides information on implementation of civil shipbuilding projects in 2020 and the short-term plans.

Basing on the data obtained from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, open sources and industry related organizations, the report covers the activities of the key sector representatives: manufactures, ship owners, cargo owners and financial institutions. That allowed for outlining the key questions of the business to the regulator.



The Shipbuilding section of the Report offers statistics and enumerates the largest civil orders completed by Russian shipyards in 2020, provides materials on import substitution and diversification, construction of the ice-resistant Arctic platform on a 'distributed shipyard' principle and construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia.



Special attention is paid to introduction of green technologies and their impact on the shipping companies’ business.



The Ship Repair section accumulates the market players’ opinions on the key issues in the segment as well as possible solutions.



The projects on construction of sophisticated and unique ships is in the spotlight of the Icebreakers, Dredging Ships, Cargo Ships, Research Ships and Passenger Ships sections.



Contracts on building fishing ships under ‘keel quota’ programme are under consideration at the Report in the part of cooperation between shipbuilders and customers.



There is a Technologies. Equipment. section dedicated to using composite materials in shipbuilding and to the equipment most demanded in underwater engineering works and continental shelf development.



The Report content is presented as an expert outlook on the development of Russia’s shipbuilding industry. The Report is issued in both electronic and printed version.

