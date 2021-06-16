2021 June 16 16:15

APL announces additional Peak Season Surcharge from Asia to U.S.

APL has announced, that an additional Peak Season Surcharge (PSS-02) will apply to tariff or service contract rates for all cargo moving under the scope as outlined effective July 15th, 2021 for all APL cargo on the following lanes:

From/via: All Asia (includes Far East) Ports of Loading

To: All U.S. Ports of Discharge and inland points

Amount:

USD 540 per 20' (all types)

USD 600 per 40' (all types)

USD 600 per 40'HC (all types)

USD 600 per 40' (reefer types)

USD 760 per 45' (all types)

USD 960 per 53'* (all types)



The PSS-02 will not apply to shipment rates to/via Guam port of discharge. The PSS02 charge detailed above is in addition to the existing PSS00 effective June 1st, 2021.