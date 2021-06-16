2021 June 16 15:14

New Helicopter Operations Guide from ICS helps crews prepare for the unexpected

The ICS Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations has been the industry standard best practice guide for shipping companies, ships’ crews and helicopter operators for more than 40 years. Written for both those in the air and those at sea, this important interface document helps all those involved in helicopter/ship operations become familiar with the important technical aspects of these complex operations. The new fifth edition provides the latest guidance on standardised procedures and facilities for helicopter/ship operations worldwide and encourages safe and efficient performance in the field.



For ships to which the International Safety Management (ISM) Code applies, this Guide can also help in developing shipboard operating procedures and requirements for the various helicopter operations that may be undertaken on board.

New in the fifth edition:

Updated guidance on transferring marine pilots directly to the bridge wing by winch, including associated risk assessments.

A detailed list of abbreviations and definitions from the maritime and aviation industry.

Expanded information on the requirements specific to different ship types.

Revised layout and checklists to better reflect human factors.