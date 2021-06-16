2021 June 16 13:13

Kalmar and SAAM continue collaboration with repeat order for 26 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply SAAM Group with a further 26 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its operations at San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI) in Chile. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled to take place during Q4 of 2021, according to the company's release.

With a network consisting of ten ports in six countries, SAAM Group is the fourth-largest port operator in South America. SAAM Group is the market leader in Chile, with six ports including STI, which is the country’s main port and one of the most important ports in South America. The company also has operations in Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Ecuador and Costa Rica.



The existing fleet at STI includes approximately 25 Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors, 11 of which are Kalmar Ottawa T2 units with the same configuration delivered at the end of 2020.

The Kalmar Ottawa T2 Terminal Tractor is a purpose-built truck featuring an ergonomic cab design, fast fifth-wheel lifting and easy-access service points to speed up routine checks and servicing. In 2020 the Ottawa terminal tractor line based in Kansas, US achieved a significant milestone with the completion of the 75,000th unit.

The new terminal tractors will include the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which will provide the team at STI with access to real-time data such as running hours, fuel consumption, idle time, production time, distance travelled and other key operational indicators.



