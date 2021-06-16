2021 June 16 11:35

Aleksey Tkachenko takes helm of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk

Image source: Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk



Aleksey Tkachenko has been appointed Executive Director of Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk LLC (CSPS). According to the statement of East Mining Company, he entered the office on 12 June 2021 having replaced Anatoly Balakin.



Aleksey Tkachenko is set to focus on optimization of the port’s operation and implementation of projects on its modernization, introduction of advanced methods of management in line with the best practice of Russian and foreign ports.



Aleksey Tkachenko has been in the port industry for over 20 years. His career at Commercial Port of Vladivostok developed from the engineer to the General Director. From 2018, he was leading port logistics activities of EuroChem in Tuapse, Mov, Murmansk and Sillamae. From 2019, Aleksey Tkachenko was heading the Directorate for foreign port management.



In 2002, Aleksey Tkachenko graduated from Far East Maritime State Academy named after Admiral Nevelskoy with specialization in operation of ship power plants, in 2004 – Nevelskoy Maritime State University with specialization inorganization of transportation and management of transport.



Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk (CSPS) is the major sea terminal of the East Mining Company. It is located in Shakhtersk, Uglegorsk district. Coastal facilities of CSPS are capable of handling 10,000 tonnes per hour. The terminal’s fleet currently numbers 6 self-propelled barges with a total deadweight of 45,000 tonnes, 3 barges of 600 dwt each, 7 tugs and 2 reloaders.