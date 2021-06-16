2021 June 16 10:09

Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 5M’2021 fell by 13% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, the port of handled 4,046,900 tonnes of cargo, down 13%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 27% to 377,300 tonnes including 142,600 tonnes of coal (-32%) and 218,200 tonnes of other cargoes (-26%).

Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 5% to 1,368,900 tonnes, while handling of general cargo declined by 2% to 501,600 tonnes. Handling of timber rose by 16% to 27,300 tonnes.

The port also handled 357,700 cargo carried by ferries (-25%) and 600,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-50%) including 179,500 tonnes of oil products (-72%), 181,600 tonnes of crude oil (-28%), 214,500 tonnes of food cargo (-23%) and 25,000 tonnes of chemicals (-6%).

The port’s container throughput surged by 69% to 171,721 TEUs.

In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.