2021 June 16 08:52

MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on Jun 16

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward evolution on June 15:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 444.88 (+1.74)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 548.04 (+1.22)

MGO - USD/MT – 642.38 (+1.57)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index - the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, slightly decreased on June 15: down to 631.28 USD/MT (-0.68 USD). LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 49.28 (582 USD/MT as of June 14), the difference in price continues to narrow (10 USD decrease compared to the previous day). More LNG bunker indices at www.mabux.com.



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index- the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, continued its moderate downward trend on June 16: 631.07 USD/MT (-0.21 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS at the port of Rotterdam by 54.07 USD (577 USD/MT as of June 15), the difference in price widened again by 5 USD compared to the day before. More LNG bunker indices at www.mabux.com.



As of June 15, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 31 in Houston (minus $ 33 a day earlier) to minus $ 38 (minus $ 36) in Rotterdam and minus $ 50 (unchanged) in Singapore. There are no any significant changes in 380 HSFO MBP/DBP Index so far.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports on June 15, ranging from minus $ 13 in Houston (minus $ 16 the day before) and minus $ 28 (minus $ 25) in Rotterdam to minus $ 43 (minus $ 45) in Fujairah and minus $ 47 (unchanged) in Singapore. The underpricing ratio remains stable.



On June 15, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports from minus $ 18 (minus $ 23 a day earlier) in Houston to minus $ 50 (minus $ 40) in Rotterdam, minus $ 61 (minus $ 59) in Singapore and minus $ 62 (minus $ 60) in Fujairah. The most significant change in the MBP / DBP Index correlation was recorded in Rotterdam (up $ 10).



We expect global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution today: 380 HSFO - plus 5-7 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 7-9 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 1-3 USD/MT.



