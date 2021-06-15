2021 June 15 18:14

Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 21,635,700 tonnes of cargo, down 17%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 23% to 13,804,300 tonnes, handling of oil products – by 3% to 7,831,300 tonnes of oil products.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).