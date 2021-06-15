2021 June 15 17:53

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 191

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between June 7 and June 11 rose by RUB 191 and totaled RUB 22,962 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 22,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 303 to RUB 22,680 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 81 to RUB 21,951 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 800 to RUB 25,350 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 37 to RUB 22,023 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 30 to RUB 30,070 pmt.