  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 15 16:50

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    Exports rose by 18%

    In January-May 2021, port Kavkaz handled 9.382 million tonnes of cargo (-23%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 22%, year-on-year, to 4.084 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 18% to 931,000 tonnes, imports – by 20% to 28,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 29% to 4.292 million tonnes.

    Handling of grain fell by 20% to 4.657 million tonnes, handling of oil products - by 20%, year-on-year, to 3.170 million tonnes, sulphur – by 69% to 420,000 tonnes while coal handling surged 2.9 times to 914,000 tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 57% to 46,800 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 36%, year-on-year, to 1,580 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

Другие новости по темам: Kavkaz  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 15

18:36 Port of Rotterdam Authority and RRP launch joint study into Delta Corridor pipelines between the Netherlands and Germany
18:14 Throughput of port Primorsk in 5M’2021 fell by 17% Y-o-Y
17:53 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,962 pmt
17:32 Russia’s State Duma passes bill on nearshore fishery
17:05 Ørsted plans carbon capture at Avedøre Power Station as part of the Green Fuels for Denmark project
16:50 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y
16:35 TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries, Inc. on developing marine carbon capture and storage solutions
16:05 EPS joins ammonia bunker study
15:35 NYK to build 12 LNG-fueled PCTCs
14:51 Throughput of port Vyborg in 5M’2021 rose by 34% Y-o-Y
14:27 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 5M’2021 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
13:49 DNV launches new Compliance Planner tool for easy regulatory tracking and compliance
13:48 Throughput of Taganrog port in 5M’2021 climbed by 16% Y-o-Y
13:20 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Viktor Andryukhin
12:56 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 5M’2021 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
12:35 RF Government approves draft law on regulation of offshore handling operations
12:33 Major contract for Payra Port’s next dredging phase awarded to Jan De Nul
12:07 Samskip Multimodal secures key approval to restart trailer transport by rail through Denmark
11:49 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 2% in 5M’2021
11:28 VIKING signs contract for five more Hellenic Coast Guard ambulance boats
11:02 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-May 2021 rose by 7.4% YoY
10:52 2 MOL-operated vessels recognized by Japan Meteorological Agency for ongoing contributions to weather research and forecasting
10:37 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 5M’2021 rose by 15% YoY
10:14 APM Terminals Yucatan 2 years without accidents
09:59 Institute for the World Economy study underlines the importance of the Kiel Canal for all of Germany and Europe
09:53 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-May 2021 fell by 12% YoY
09:35 Oil prices rise driven by demand prospects
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of June 14
08:47 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have firm trend on June 15

2021 June 14

17:46 Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora I”,
15:52 ABS and 22 industry players to study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
15:18 ICS Guidance for Ship Operators and Roadmap for vaccination of seafarers
14:09 Bollinger submits proposal for U.S. Coast Guard Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter
13:19 Genco to jointly study ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
12:31 Wärtsilä brings Power-to-X technology to World Expo
11:57 Trafigura joins cross industry study into the adoption of green ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
11:24 DFDS: Freight up 31% following lockdowns in 2020
10:32 SEACOR Marine announces debt payoff agreement
09:47 Kick off “Joint Study” framework for studying ammonia as an alternative marine fuel
09:13 MABUX: bunker indexes may change irregularly on June 14

2021 June 13

15:31 Petrobras signs contract for the supply of eighth Búzios unit
14:18 Lyon Shipyard to invest $24.4 million to expand its operation in the City of Norfolk
13:29 Shearwater GeoServices recycles Western Trident as part of its fleet renewal strategy
12:41 MCA to carry out unannounced inspections of fishing vessels
11:42 The 126-passenger expedition cruise vessel National Geographic Resolution hits the water
10:56 Saipem: Inauguration of Saipem Guyana offshore construction facility in Georgetown

2021 June 12

16:09 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils brand new sailings aboard new ships Bolette and Borealis in 2022
14:21 "Blowdown" to reduce risk and raise decommissioning progress
13:42 Roambee announces a strategic investment from and partnership with PSA unboXed
13:19 Belfast Harbour awards £25,000 to community projects
12:41 Maurice GEORGES named as new Chair of the Executive Board of Dunkerque-Port
11:38 AIDA Cruises resumes holiday voyages from July 29, 2021
10:52 OptiLink: A digital revolution in ballast water management

2021 June 11

18:07 LNG consumption as a marine fuel has almost doubled in 2020
17:31 Hapag-Lloyd to provide full transparency on vessel arrivals
17:09 MOL joins international think tank and accelerate development for carbon capture, utilization and storage
16:58 GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG carriers from Samsung Heavy Industries
16:52 Shipping industry welcomes Nigeria’s creation of ‘Deep Blue’ to stamp out piracy in the Gulf of Guinea
16:24 Stena Line will move its Europoort-Killingholme service to Immingham
16:00 Yantar shipyard to build rescue ship of Project MPSV06M for Marine Recue Service