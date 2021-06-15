2021 June 15 16:50

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-May 2021, port Kavkaz handled 9.382 million tonnes of cargo (-23%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 22%, year-on-year, to 4.084 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 18% to 931,000 tonnes, imports – by 20% to 28,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 29% to 4.292 million tonnes.

Handling of grain fell by 20% to 4.657 million tonnes, handling of oil products - by 20%, year-on-year, to 3.170 million tonnes, sulphur – by 69% to 420,000 tonnes while coal handling surged 2.9 times to 914,000 tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 57% to 46,800 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 36%, year-on-year, to 1,580 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.